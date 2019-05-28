Board of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation appoints directors

JUST IN
Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 May 2019

The Board of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation at its meeting held on 23 May 2019 has approved the appointment of Dr Aneesh Sekhar as Director representing Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation in place of S Visakaan, I.A.S.

The Board has also appointed Debendranath Sarangi as Additional Director with effect from 23 May 2019.

