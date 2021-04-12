Board of SBI Life Insurance Company approves appointment of directors

At meeting held on 12 April 2021

The Board of SBI Life Insurance Company at its meeting held on 12 April 2021 has approved the following appointments:

Ashwini Kumar Tewari (DIN: 08797991) as a Non-Executive, Nominee Director (Nominated by State Bank of India) of the Company with effect from 12 April 2021.

Dr. Tejendra Mohan Bhasin (DIN : 03091429) as an Additional Independent Director of the Company with effect from 12 April 2021 and to hold office upto date of ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). He shall hold office as an Independent Director for a term of three years, not liable to retire by rotation, subject to approval of the shareholders at AGM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)