Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure approves change in directorate

The Board of Schneider Electric Infrastructure at its meeting held on 16 April 2021 has appointed Sanjay Sudhakaran (DIN:00212610) as an Additional Director, Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), for a consecutive period of 5 years w.e.f. 01 May 2021, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company.

The Board took note and approved the resignation of Bruno Bernard Dercle, who is currently MD & CEO of the Company and who would be stepping down from his position w.e.f. 30 April 2021.

The Board has noted that Piyush Pandey (DIN: 08451135) will be relieved from the position of Whole-time Director of the Company effective from close of business hours on 30 April 2021.

The Board has appointed Amol Phatak (DIN: 0009149703) as an Additional Director of the Company w.e.f. 01 May 2021, subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Company.

