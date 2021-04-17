Adani Green Energy wins 150 MWac solar power project

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen (AREHFifteenL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) participated in a Tender issued by Torrent Power for procurement of power through competitive bidding process, from grid connected solar photovoltaic power projects to be setup in Gujarat.

AREHFifteenL has been awarded a project capacity of 150 MWac Solar Power Project.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs. 2.22/ kWh for a period of 25 years.

The Project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 FY2023.

Currently 3,520 MWac of renewable energy projects are operational. With this, AGEL now has a total portfolio 15,390 MWac of renewable energy project capacity, out of which 11,870 MWac projects are under implementation.

