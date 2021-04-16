Cerebra signs MoU with a South African Refinery Company

Cerebra Integrated Technologies announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a South African Refinery Company to set up a one of its kind refinery in India and also other earmarked places in India and abroad.

This South African Refinery Company is part of a three decade old organisation with a focus on recycling and metals benefication.

Through it's Urban Mining business unit, the South African Refinery Company has an established involvement in the recovery and refining of gold, silver, platinum group metals and base metals from E-Waste.

The South African Refinery Company will be providing technical and engineering services for the cost-effective establishment of a processing facility for the E-Waste collected in India and also assist to refine all gold, silver and platinum group metals recovered from this E-Waste which is collected PAN India.

With the above agreement in place Cerebra bridges the gap for refining. The larger plan is to establish processing facilities in India (Bangalore, Mumbai & Delhi) and abroad.

