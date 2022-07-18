Board of Sky Gold to consider bonus issue and migration to main board

-
On 20 July 2022The Board of Sky Gold will meet on 20 July 2022 to consider the following agenda:
1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association.
2. Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company
3. Migration from SME Exchange to Main Board on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)
4, Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)
