Board of Sky Gold to consider bonus issue and migration to main board

On 20 July 2022

The Board of Sky Gold will meet on 20 July 2022 to consider the following agenda:

1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital and consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association.

2. Issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company

3. Migration from SME Exchange to Main Board on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)

4, Listing of Equity Shares of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)