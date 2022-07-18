HCL Technologies signs multi-year deal with DSM

HCL Technologies has signed a multi-year deal to drive the modernization of DSM's core IT business systems and transition to a product-based IT operating model.

HCL will help accelerate the digital transformation of DSM, a purpose-led science-based global leader in health, nutrition and bioscience, with a cloud-first strategy, agile delivery and next generation security and network practice.

By creating a seamlessly connected group-wide digital work environment, HCL will support DSM's sustainable product innovation efforts and growth ambitions.

HCL's Fenix 2.0 digital execution framework will drive best practices and accelerate transformation at scale across DSM's business units and product lines. Through harnessing next-generation automation and analytics, HCL plans to enhance IT service delivery for approximately 18,000 end users across 200 sites in more than 50 countries.

