Mahindra & Mahindra to hike stake in Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland (subsidiary)

Mahindra & Mahindra has today executed an Option Exercise Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 1,317 Equity Shares of Sampo Rosenlew Oy, Finland, a subsidiary of the Company (Sampo) pursuant to exercise of a call option by the Company on the other Shareholder of Sampo.

Pursuant to the said transaction, the Shareholding and consequent voting rights of the Company in Sampo would increase from 79.13% to 100% of the Equity Share Capital of Sampo.

Consequently, Sampo would become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

