L T Foods acquires 30% stake in Netherland based organic food company

L T Foods announced the acquisition of 30% stake in Leev.nu through its fellow subsidiary Nature Bio Foods BV (NBF B. V.), with an option to acquire a further 21% stake at the end of 5 years.
Nature Bio Foods Limited (NBF), the subsidiary of LT Foods has established itself as a responsible and dependable organic product and ingredient supplier across the globe. The Company has been providing authentic organic products through its holistic, integrated & sustainable business model that inspires, promotes & supports thousands of organic farmers.
The acquisition of a stake in Leev.nu is in line with long term growth strategy of NBF.
Leev.nu is a Netherlands based Organic Specialty Food Company with a portfolio comprising breakfast bars, healthy snacks, baking range & gluten free, low sugar products that promote an active & healthy lifestyle. Further, it is expanding its product portfolio and venturing into organic wholegrains category such as oats and flax seeds. Its products are available in both retail & online stores.
Besides NBF BV, AndersInvest, a private equity investor, & Did-It, a Company that has immense experience in worldwide trading of organic products, have also taken a stake in Leev.nu BV.
