Board of Symphony approves acquisition of balance stake in its Australian subsidiary

At meeting held on 26 July 2022

The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 26 July 2022 has approved purchase of 920,000 ordinary shares of Symphony AU Pty (representing 5% of share capital) from its existing shareholder thereby making Symphony AU a wholly owned subsidiary (100% shareholding) of the Company for a pre decided consideration of 45800,000 (equivalent to Rs 4.45 crore).

The Company is a SPV Company formed in 2018 for the purpose of acquisition of CTPL which is in the business of air coolers and heaters in Australia and USA.

