Board of Symphony approves acquisition of balance stake in its Australian subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
Board of Indian Card Clothing Company approves acquisition of balance stake in JV
Symphony surges after decent Q4 outcome
Symphony rises after strong Q1 performance
Symphony consolidated net profit rises 383.33% in the June 2022 quarter
Jubilant FoodWorks completes acquisition of balance 49% stake in Jubilant Golden Harvest
-
At meeting held on 26 July 2022The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 26 July 2022 has approved purchase of 920,000 ordinary shares of Symphony AU Pty (representing 5% of share capital) from its existing shareholder thereby making Symphony AU a wholly owned subsidiary (100% shareholding) of the Company for a pre decided consideration of 45800,000 (equivalent to Rs 4.45 crore).
The Company is a SPV Company formed in 2018 for the purpose of acquisition of CTPL which is in the business of air coolers and heaters in Australia and USA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU