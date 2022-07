Sun Pharma to commercialize WINLEVI in more territories

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the signing of addendums to the License and Supply Agreements for WINLEVI (clascoterone) cream 1% expanding the territory to include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. In 2021, Sun Pharma and Cassiopea had signed License and Supply Agreements for the United States and Canada markets.

Sun Pharma launched WINLEVI in the US market in November 2021.

Under the terms of the above referred agreements, Sun Pharma will receive from Cassiopea the exclusive right to develop and commercialize WINLEVI in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico and Russia. Cosmo will be the exclusive supplier of the product. Cassiopea will receive an upfront payment of US$ 7 million, potential regulatory and sales milestones and customary double digit royalties on net sales.

