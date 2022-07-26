UTI AMC announces appointment of nominee director and MD

-

With effect from 26 July 2022UTI Asset Management Company announced the appointment of Flemming Madsen (DIN: 02904543), as a Nominee Director (Non-Executive Category) of the Company with effect from 26 July 2022. Further, Imtaiyazur Rahman (DIN: 01818725) has been appointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from 26 July 2022.
