Board of Tanla Solutions takes note of NCLT approval for scheme of merger

At meeting held on 02 July 2020

The Board of Tanla Solutions at its meeting held on 02 July 2020 has taken note of the following -

The order pronounced by the Hyderabad bench of Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 30 June 2020 in respect of the petition filed in relation to scheme of merger of Karix Mobile ('Transferor Company 1') and Unicel Technologies ('Transferor Company 2') with Tanla Corporation ('Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders and creditors, approving the scheme.

The Order of the National Company Law Tribunal was uploaded on its website www.nclt.gov.in on 01 July 2020.

The certified copy of the Order sanctioning the Scheme is awaited.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)