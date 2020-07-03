P I Industries update on QIP issue

The QIP Committee of Board of Directors of P I Industries will meet on 07 July 2020 to consider and determine issue price, including a discount, if any thereto as permitted under the SEBI ICDR Regulations, with respect to the Equity Shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers, pursuant to the Issue as approved by the shareholders by way of postal ballot dated 23 March 2020

