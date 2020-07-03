Raymond announces change in CFO

-
With effect from 02 July 2020Raymond announced the appointment of Amit Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer of Raymond with effect from 02 July 2020. Amit joins Raymond at a crucial juncture when the business is witnessing tough market conditions due to COVID-19 impact and the Group is also in the process of de-merger that would lead to two separate listed entities.
Sanjay Bahl, who was the Chief Financial Officer for about 5 years will continue to be associated with Raymond as an Advisor for 6 months to support the leadership team through the transition period.
