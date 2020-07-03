Raymond announces change in CFO

With effect from 02 July 2020

Raymond announced the appointment of Amit Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer of Raymond with effect from 02 July 2020. Amit joins Raymond at a crucial juncture when the business is witnessing tough market conditions due to COVID-19 impact and the Group is also in the process of de-merger that would lead to two separate listed entities.

Sanjay Bahl, who was the Chief Financial Officer for about 5 years will continue to be associated with Raymond as an Advisor for 6 months to support the leadership team through the transition period.

