Cyient to investment in AS9145 Supplier PPAP Platform

Cyient announced that it is investing in an AS9145 Supplier Production Part Approval (PPAP) platform as part of its aerospace digitization offerings. Cyient will assist in selling, implementing, and supporting the solution with the global rollout of the platform while also providing integration and customization services. The comprehensive effort includes feet-on-the-street or Web meetings to help suppliers quickly understand the platform's operational and financial benefits, as well as the electronic submission of critical PPAP information.

AS9145 establishes requirements for performing and documenting Advance Product Quality Planning (APQP) and PPAP.

APQP begins with conceptual product needs and extends through product definition, production planning, product and process validation (i.e., PPAP), product use, and post-delivery service. The International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG) has published various spreadsheets to support the effort.

The AS9145 supplier PPAP digitization effort is more than a software effort; it is a comprehensive effort to help the aerospace industry understand why they need APQP when they have been doing New Product Introduction (NPI) for a long time, and more recently, Zero Defects (ZD). And why they need to incur the cost of the PPAP when First Article Inspection (FAI) has worked for decades.

