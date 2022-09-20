Bombay Dyeing spurts on fund raising plan

-
Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company spurted 6.12% to Rs 106.70 after the company said its board on 22 September 2022 will consider a proposal of raising funds by issuing equity shares on rights basis.Shares of Bombay Dyeing fell 4.65% in the past two trading sessions.
Bombay Dyeing offers linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a whole range of other products across 350+ exclusive Bombay Dyeing Retail or 2000+ multi-brand stores.
On a consolidated basis, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported net loss of Rs 76.82 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 107.91 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 59.21% to Rs 606.37 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
