Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Quess Corp Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2022.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd surged 12.40% to Rs 300 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20564 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd soared 10.70% to Rs 349.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 79329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85336 shares in the past one month.
Quess Corp Ltd spiked 8.16% to Rs 646.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33974 shares in the past one month.
Fineotex Chemical Ltd exploded 7.85% to Rs 358.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.
BF Utilities Ltd added 7.33% to Rs 478. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65511 shares in the past one month.
