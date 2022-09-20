Natco Pharma rises on Delhi HC nod for CTPR insecticide

Natco Pharma advanced 2.24% to Rs 651.65 after the Delhi High Court permitted to launch Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR) and its formulations, through its non-infringing process.CTPR technical is formulated into broadspectrum insecticides used across wide range of crops for pest management.
As per Natco, the current market size of CTPR containing products in India is over Rs 2,000 crore. The company plans to launch its products very shortly.
Natco said that it is the first company in India to have received its registration approval given by Central Insecticide Board & Registration Committee (CIB&RC) for indigenous manufacture of CTPR.
Natco Pharma is a vertically integrated and R&D focused pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing of finished dosage formulations ("FDF") and active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). It markets and distributes products in over 40 countries.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Natco Pharma rose 327.20% to Rs 320.40 crore on 115.60% increase in net sales to Rs 884.60 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.
