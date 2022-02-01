Bond Yields Surge On Government Borrowing Plans

-
India benchmark government bond yields rose sharply in response to the higher-than-expected gross market borrowing numbers of the Union government. The total Market Borrowings of the government for 2022-23 are estimated to stand at Rs. 11,58,719 crore. The Revised Estimates for the same for 2021-22 are Rs. 8, 75,771 crore as against the Budget Estimates of Rs. 9, 67,708 crore. The 10-year 6.54 GS 2032 bond yield ended at 6.82%, up from its previous close of 6.67% per cent. The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills. The government also plans to include sovereign green bonds as a part of its market borrowing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing the Union Budget. The proceeds from the green bonds will be utilised in PSU projects to lower carbon intensivity, Sitharaman said.
