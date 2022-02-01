Budget Seeks To Lay Foundation And Steer Economy In Next 25 years

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the country's economic growth is expected at 9.2 per cent in the current financial year because of a sharp rebound in the economy, adding that the virtuous cycle of investment is likely to revive on account of capex and crowd in private investment.

This Budget seeks to lay the foundation and steer the economy in the next 25 years, i.e from India at 75 to India at 100, Finance Minister noted.

