PLI Scheme In 14 Sectors Has Received Excellent Response Says FM

-
ALSO READ
Govt approves PLI scheme for auto, drone sectors
Cabinet Approves PLI Scheme For Textiles
Cabinet Approves PLI Scheme for Textile Sector; Incentives Worth Rs 10683 crore To Be Provided Over Five Years
PLI scheme will boost textile exports, TEXPROCIL Chairman
Rattanindia Enterprises welcomes Govt.'s PLI scheme for Drones
-
The Finance Minister stated in her budget speech that the Modi government's product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors has received an excellent response and will help in creating over 60 lakh new jobs as well as additional new production of Rs 30 lakh crore.
Nirmala Sitharaman also added that the focus of the current Budget is around PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition, Climate Action, Financing of investments
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU