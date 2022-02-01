PLI Scheme In 14 Sectors Has Received Excellent Response Says FM

The Finance Minister stated in her budget speech that the Modi government's product-linked incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors has received an excellent response and will help in creating over 60 lakh new jobs as well as additional new production of Rs 30 lakh crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman also added that the focus of the current Budget is around PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Productivity Enhancement, Sunrise Opportunities, Energy Transition, Climate Action, Financing of investments

