Bosch Ltd jumps around 3%

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14264.75, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49177.79, down 0.66%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 4.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9973.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30774 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27663 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 70.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

