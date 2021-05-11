Indian Oil Corporation Ltd spurts 4.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 103.3, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.92% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 103.3, up 4.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49177.79, down 0.66%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has risen around 18.74% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18590.05, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 565.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 103.7, up 4.01% on the day. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up 37.92% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.93% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.86 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

