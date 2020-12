BPCL Board approves BPCL- Bharat Gas Resources merger

At board meeting held on 17 December 2020

The Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation at its meeting held on 17 December 2020 has accorded its 'in principle' approval for merger of Bharat Gas Resources (a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL) with BPCL subject to the approval of the competent authorities and completion of Regulatory and other requirements.

BGRL is engaged in the business of Natural Gas. The Authorised Equity Share capital of BGRL is Rs.2300 crore and current paid up capital is Rs.558.62 crore. During the financial year 20 19-20, BGRL has recorded revenue from operations of Rs.273.35 crore.

