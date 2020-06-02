Britannia Industries Ltd soars 0.74%, up for fifth straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3460.1, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% drop in NIFTY and a 2.41% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3460.1, up 0.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 11.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29571.3, down 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3435.7, up 0.76% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% drop in NIFTY and a 2.41% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 60.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

