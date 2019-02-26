Britannia Industries rises, HPCL slides after Nifty rejig

Britannia Industries rose while HPCL declined at 9:28 IST on BSE after the NSE announced rejig in the Nifty 50 index with effect from 29 March 2019.
Britannia Industries was up 0.11% at Rs 3,048.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was down 0.20% at Rs 227.75.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 298.68 points, or 0.82% to 35,914.70.
Britannia Industries will replace state-run oil retailer Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to enter the Nifty 50 Index from 29 March 2019. The replacement will also be applicable to Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index.
