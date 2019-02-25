JUST IN
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 10.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70114 shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2019.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 10.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70114 shares. The stock rose 0.22% to Rs.207.30. Volumes stood at 28197 shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd clocked volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 14:15 IST on NSE, a 13.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17339 shares. The stock gained 0.52% to Rs.251.50. Volumes stood at 8567 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd recorded volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54343 shares. The stock gained 0.73% to Rs.440.00. Volumes stood at 2.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd saw volume of 48710 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5747 shares. The stock increased 4.63% to Rs.2,310.00. Volumes stood at 1075 shares in the last session.

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd recorded volume of 5.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70131 shares. The stock gained 4.45% to Rs.219.45. Volumes stood at 99191 shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 14:30 IST

