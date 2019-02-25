JUST IN
Positive market breadth
Business Standard

Punjab Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Alankit Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Banswara Syntex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2019.

Punjab Communications Ltd tumbled 9.69% to Rs 17.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2383 shares in the past one month.

Alankit Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Steels Ltd crashed 6.94% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2933 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd pared 6.64% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 984 shares in the past one month.

Banswara Syntex Ltd dropped 6.36% to Rs 64.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1465 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 14:45 IST

