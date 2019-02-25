Punjab Communications Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Alankit Ltd, Manaksia Steels Ltd, and Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2019.

tumbled 9.69% to Rs 17.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2383 shares in the past one month.

lost 7.05% to Rs 29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.94% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2933 shares in the past one month.

pared 6.64% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4399 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 984 shares in the past one month.

Ltd dropped 6.36% to Rs 64.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 99 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1465 shares in the past one month.

