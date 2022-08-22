Brooks Steriscience receives USFDA approval for Meropenem Injection

-
This approval from USFDA marks Brooks' foray into the US, which is the largest generic market in the World.
Brooks manufactures its carbapenem range of injectables at its dedicated facility at Vadodara, India. The facility is approved by several regulatory agencies, including the European Union, and is equipped to produce a wide range of products meeting global quality standards.
Meropenem Injection is an intravenous beta-lactam antibiotic used to treat various bacterial infections. It is indicated for treating complicated skin and skin structure infections, intra-abdominal infections, and bacterial meningitis to reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of the injection and other antibacterial drugs.
