BSE gets SEBI nod to appoint Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD, CEO

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the managing director & chief executive officer of BSE.

Ramamurthy's appointment is subject to acceptance of the offer made to him and fulfillment of terms and conditions including approval from the shareholders of BSE, the stock exchange said in a filing.

BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) established in 1875, is Asia's first & the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds. BSE provides market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of BSE declined 48.10% to Rs 33.81 crore on 6.83% increase in net sales to Rs 234.32 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

Shares of BSE fell 0.17% to Rs 571 on Monday, 28 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)