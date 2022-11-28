Dish TV India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, Hindustan Foods Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd and Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2022.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd, Hindustan Foods Ltd, Eveready Industries India Ltd and Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2022.

Dish TV India Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 19.8 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 588.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37963 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Foods Ltd lost 5.27% to Rs 648.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25886 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19662 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd shed 4.15% to Rs 353. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15687 shares in the past one month.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd dropped 3.96% to Rs 2128.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6053 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)