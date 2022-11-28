Oriental Trimex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Agri-Tech (India) Ltd and Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2022.

Oriental Trimex Ltd crashed 7.86% to Rs 8.09 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 73114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20485 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd Partly Paidup lost 7.16% to Rs 92.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1854 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd tumbled 6.56% to Rs 37.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10051 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5774 shares in the past one month.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd slipped 6.15% to Rs 89.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1821 shares in the past one month.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd dropped 5.79% to Rs 28.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53627 shares in the past one month.

