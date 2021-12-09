C.E. Info Systems IPO subscribed 2.02 times

The offer received bids for 1.42 crore shares as against 70.44 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of C.E. Info Systems (MapMyIndia) received bids for 1,42,31,406 shares as against 70,44,762 shares on offer on Thursday (9 December 2021), according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 2.02 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday (9 December 2021) and it will close on Monday (13 December 2021). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 1,000 - 1,033 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises an offer for sale by selling shareholders Ms Rashmi Verma of up to 40,93,377 equity shares aggregating Rs 439.1 crore at upper price band, Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte of up to 27,01,407 equity shares aggregating Rs 279.1 crore at upper price band, Zerin Co of up to 13,36,961 equity shares aggregating Rs 141.50 crore at upper price band and other selling shareholders of up to 17,41,533 equity shares aggregating Rs 179.9 crore at upper price band.

Rashmi Verma's pre-issue shareholding was at 17.66%, which shall decrease to 9.68% at the upper price band of Rs 1,033. Qualcomm Asia Pacific Pte's pre-issue shareholding stood at 5.1%, which shall become nil at the upper price band of Rs 1,033. Zenrin Co.'s pre-issue shareholding was 8.8%, which shall decrease to 6.2% at the upper price band of Rs 1,033.

Ahead of the IPO, C.E. Info Systems on Wednesday, 8 December 2021 finalized allocation of 30.19 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at an allocation price of Rs 1,033 per share, aggregating to Rs 3,11,88,16,039.

C.E. Info Systems is a data and technology products and platform company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS). The company is one among the leading providers of advanced digital maps, geospatial software, and location-based Internet of Things (IoT). It provides products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs) and solutions across a range of digital map data, software, and Internet of Things (IoT) for the Indian market under the 'MapmyIndia' brand and for the international market under the 'MAPPLs' brand. Having pioneered in digital mapping in India in 1995, the company has earned market leadership position in the industry.

As of 31 September 2021, the company has serviced over 2,000 enterprise customers since its inception. In Financial Year 2021, the company had over 500 customers on its software as a service, platform as a service and maps as service platforms. Its customers include marquee and renowned global tech giants, new-age consumer internet technology companies, leading automotive manufacturers, large businesses across industry segments such as BFSI, telecom, FMCG, industrials, logistics and transportation, and key government organizations. Some of its customers include PhonePe, Flipkart, Yulu, HDFC Bank, Airtel, Hyundai, MG Motor, Avis, Safexpress and Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 46.77 crore and sales of Rs 100.03 crore for the six months ended September 2021.

