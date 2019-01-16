Cabinet approves capacity expansion of Numligarh Refinery to 9 MMTPA

-
Cabinet approves setting up of crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and Product pipeline from Numaligarh to SiliguriThe Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the project for capacity expansion of Numaligarh Refinery from 3 MMTPA (Million Metric Tonne Per Annum) to 9 MMTPA. It involves setting up of crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri at a cost of Rs 22594 crore. The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months, after approval and receipt of statutory clearances.
The total project cost of Rs 22594 crore will be financed by a mix of debt, equity and Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The debt of Rs 15102 crore will be raised by Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and apart from its internal accrual of Rs 2307 crore, the promoters, namely, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Oil India & Government of Assam (GoA) will contribute to equity. The project will be supported by Viability Gap Funding of Rs 1020 crore from the Government of India.
The expansion of the refinery will meet the deficit of petroleum products in the North East. It will also sustain the operations of all North East refineries by augmenting their crude availability. It will generate direct and indirect employment in Assam and is a part of the Government's Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North East.
