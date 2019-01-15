7-Member Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted for boosting the real estate sector under the GST regime

deputy CM appointed as convener of GoM

In pursuance of decision in the 32nd Meeting of held on 10 January 2019 at New Delhi, a Group of Ministers (GoM) for boosting the Real Estate Sector under the GST regime has been constituted.

Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, Government of is convener of the 'GoM for boosting Real Estate Sector under the GST regime'. The members of the GoM includes Sudhir Mungantiwar, Finance Minister, Government of Maharashtra, Krishna Byre Gowda, Finance Minister, Government of Karnataka, Dr. T.M. Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister, Government of Kerala, Manpreet Singh Badal, Finance Minister, Government of Punjab, Rajesh Agarwal, Finance Minister, Government of and Mauvin Godinho, of Panchayat, Government of

The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the GoM for boosting Real Estate Sector under GST regime shall be as follows:

* Analyse tax rate of GST, including inter-alia issues/challenges in view of proposal for boosting the Real Estate Sector under GST regime by providing a Composition Scheme for Residential Construction Units referred to GoM in 32nd Meeting of held on 10 January 2019.

* Examine and suggest ways for Composition Scheme or any other Scheme, for boosting Real Estate Sector and suggest Scheme for Transition vis-a-vis introduction of suggested Scheme.

* Examine various aspect of levy of GST on Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and Development Rights in a joint Development Agreement and suitable model.

* Examine legality of inclusion/exclusion of land or any other ingredient, in Composition and suggest Valuation Mechanism.

* Examine and suggest any other aspect relevant to boost Real Estate Sector, which may be brought to the notice of GoM.

* The GoM for boosting Real Estate Sector under GST regime may invite officers from the Centre and the States, as may be required. The Conveners of and will assist the GoM.

* The for the GoM for boosting the Real Estate Sector under GST regime shall be Manish Sinha, (TRU-II), CBIC.

* This issues with the approval of the Union Finance and Chairperson,

