Govt allocates additional Rs 6084 crore for MGNREGA in 2018-19

MGNREGA creates dDurable assets, sustainable livelihoods and wage employment for the poor

The has allocated an additional Rs 6084 crore at RE stage to MGNREGA. This brings the total allocation to the scheme to Rs 61084 crore in 2018-19, making it the highest ever allocation. Governance reforms and thrust on sustainable livelihoods through durable assets has ensured better lives for the poor through wages, incomes and durable assets.

MGNREGA is a flagship programme of the Ministry which addresses poverty in a holistic manner by overcoming social inequalities and creating a base for sustainable & long term development. Mahatma Gandhi NREGA is transforming rural into a more productive, equitable and connected society. It has provided nearly 235 crore person days in the last three years, each year. This year as well, it will be around the same making it four years of consistent high performance on wage employment with durable assets for sustainable livelihoods.

Over the last 4 years, the has completed major reforms in the MGNREGA to transform it into a resource for sustainable livelihoods for the poor. Generation of payments within 15 days was done only in 26.85% cases in 2014-15 and barely 29.44 lakh assets were completed in that year.

