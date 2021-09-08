Cabinet Approves PLI Scheme For Textiles

-
The Union Cabinet today approved a Production Linked Incentives or PLI Scheme for Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics & 10 segments/products of Technical Textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crores over the next five years.
The scheme, part of 13 identified sectors, some of which have already been approved by the Union Cabinet, is likely to boost manufacturing activities and offer an overall boost to the local textile exports.
