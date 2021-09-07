More Than 69.51 Crore Covid19 Vaccine Doses Provided to States And UTs

A latest government update noted today that more than 69.51 crore (69,51,79,965) Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Further, nearly 78 Lakh doses (77,93,360) are in the pipeline. More than 5.31 Cr (5,31,15,610) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

