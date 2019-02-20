Cabinet approves release of an additional instalment of DA to Central Government employees

Benefit to 48.41 lakh employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners

The chaired by has given its approval to the release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees, and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. 1 January 2019 representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 9% of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 9168.12 crore per annum and Rs 10696.14 crore in the FY 2019-20 (for a period of 14 months from January 2019 to February 2020). This will benefit about 48.41 lakh employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

