Cabinet approves the 3rd line between Narayangarh & Bhadrak (155 Km) on South Eastern Railway

Estimated cost of project is Rs 1866.31 crore & will be completed by 2023-24

The chaired by has approved the construction of a 3rd railway line between Narayangarh in & Bhadrak in of 155 kms length. At a total cost of Rs 1866.31 crore it is slated for completion during the year 2023-24.

The construction of the third line will help create capacity to cope with existing as well as additional traffic. The busy section between Narayangarh and Bhadrak is mainly used for the movement of coking coal to as well as the movement of export ore from the areas of to several ports. Therefore, this 3rd line will help in easier movement of coal. This will help steel plants, power plants as well as the export industry, which will boost the economies of and West Bengal, and entire East

Third line will ease congestion on this route. Narayangarh - Bhadrak section forms a part of the Howrah-Chennai trunk route. The present utilization (with maintenance block) of the section between Narayangarh & Bhadrak is to the tune of 138% as per Line Capacity Statement 2014-15. Over and above the heavy freight traffic, the route has to accommodate 47 pairs of coaching trains including high-speed trains like Bhubaneswar Rajdhani, Howrah-Yesvantpur Duronto, Howrah-Puri Duronto, Sealdah-Puri duronto & Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express. This makes it highly congested.

The project will also help generate direct employment for about 37.2 lakh mandays during construction, and has the potential to generate indirect employment as well.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)