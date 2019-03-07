Cabinet approves Delhi Metro's Phase - 4 project

Total completion cost of project will be Rs 24948.65 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the has approved Delhi Metro's Phase - 4 project comprising of 3 - priority corridors. The total length of these 3 corridors is 61.679 km. Out of the total 61.679 km, 22.359 km will be built underground and 39.320 km will be constructed as elevated section. These corridors will consist of 46 stations, of which 17 stations will be underground and the rest 29 stations will be constructed as elevated sections.

The total completion cost of three metro corridors will be Rs 24,948.65 crore. The project will be implemented by (DMRC), the existing 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Government of and of Delhi (GNCTD).

Connectivity Highlights:

1. Aerocity to Tughlakabad - 15 Stations (Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasantkunj Sector-D, Masoodpur, Kishangarh, Mehrauli, Lado Sarai, Saket, Saket G Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Tigri, Anandmayee Marg Junction, TughlakabadRIy. Colony, Tughlakabad)

2. R. K Ashram to Janakpuri West - 25 Stations(R.K. Ashram, Motiakhan, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, GhantaGhar/SabziMandi, Rajpura, Derawal Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Mukundpur, Bhalaswa, MukarbaChowk, BadliMor, North Pitampura, Prashant Vihar, MadhubanChowk, DeepaliChowk, Pushpanjali Enclave, West Enclave, Mangolpuri, PeeragarhiChowk, PaschimVihar, Meerabagh, Keshopur, Krishan Park Ext., Janakpuri West)

3. Maujpur - Mukundpur - 6 Stations (Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, KhajuriKhas, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Burari)

The 3 corridors consist of both underground (22.359 km) and elevated (39.320 km) sections.

These corridors of phase - 4 project will expand the coverage of Metro network thereby connecting more areas of the national capital. On completion of these corridors, the Metro commuters will have more interchange stations which will connect the new corridors with the existing lines of Delhi Metro. The improved connectivity will offer commuters more options of travel by optimization of routes. The addition of 61.679 through these 3 new corridors will also reduce congestion on the roads and will thus help in reducing pollution caused by motor vehicles. The Tughlakabad - Aerocity corridor will further improve connectivity to the Airport. The total network length of the Delhi Metro will cross the 400 kilometre mark after the completion of these corridors.

