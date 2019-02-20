Cabinet approves creation of post of Secretary and Joint Secretary for new Department of Fisheries

Ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created Department

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Narendra Modi, has approved one post of in the level 17 (Rs 225000 fixed) and one post of in the level 14 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 144200-218200) in the on permanent basis to ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created Department.

Newly created posts would enable the to undertake/monitor number of projects/schemes for the development of the sector, the welfare and protection of the interest of the large number of Fishermen.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)