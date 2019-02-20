Cabinet approves creation of post of Secretary and Joint Secretary for new Department of Fisheries

JUST IN
Cabinet approves policy for reforms in exploration and licensing policy in oil and gas
Ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created Department

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved one post of Secretary in the level 17 (Rs 225000 fixed) and one post of Joint Secretary in the level 14 of the Pay Matrix (Rs 144200-218200) in the Department of Fisheries on permanent basis to ensure smooth functioning and fulfil the mandate of the newly created Department.

Newly created posts would enable the Department of Fisheries to undertake/monitor number of projects/schemes for the development of the sector, the welfare and protection of the interest of the large number of Fishermen.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 10:37 IST

