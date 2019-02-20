Cabinet approves Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase II

Comprises two corridors (i) Stadium to Mandir and (ii) GNLU to GIFT City

The chaired by has approved the following proposals:

1. Implementation of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II, which comprises two corridors of total length 28.254 i.e. Corridor 1 from Stadioum to mandir for a length of 22.838 km. and Corridor 2 from GNLU to GIFT City for a length of 5.416 km at a total completion cost of Rs. 5384.17 crores.

2. The institutional arrangement and legal framework for the project.

3. Conditions of sanction of the project.

Implementation of the project will provided the to Ahmedabad and

To streamline the in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which is stressed due to intensive developments, increase in the number of private vehicles and heavy construction in the city, putting stress on and industrial activities, and by providing the people a safe, secure, reliable and comfortable public transport. The Metro Rail project itself is an innovation over the conventional system of urban transport. The project involves integration with other in an efficient and effective manner which is possible only by adopting innovative methods of designing, technology and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)