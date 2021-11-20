Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod to market Decitabine Injection

-
Cadila Healthcare has received the final approval from the US-based drug regulatory body, United States Drug & Food Administration (USFDA) to market Decitabine Injection in the strength of 50 mg/ vial Single-Dose Vial (USRLD: Dacogen).
Decitabine is used to treatmyelodysplastic syndromes, certain types of blood or bone marrow cancer. The drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Hospira. Currently, the group has 326 approvals and has filed over 400 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) so far, since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 608.10% to Rs 2999.60 crore on 2.4% increase in net sales to Rs 3,687 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Zydus Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare fell 1.97% to close at Rs 463.15 on Thursday, 18 November 2021. The domestic stock market was shut yesterday, 19 November 2021 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
