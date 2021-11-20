IRCTC to resume cooked meal services on trains

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the Ministry of Railways has conveyed the decision to resume the services of cooked food in trains.

"In view of restoration of normal train services, requirements of travelling passengers and easing of COVID lockdown restrictions in eateries, restaurants, hotels and such other places across the country, it has been decided by the Ministry of Railways to resume the services of cooked food in trains. Service of Ready to Eat (RTE) meals would also continue," the Ministry Of Railways said in a statement.

IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India. The Government of India held 67.4% stake in the company.

The company posted a 386% jump in net profit to Rs 158.57 crore on a 357% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 40,493.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

The scrip fell 1.43% to end at Rs 890.70 on the BSE on Thursday. The domestic stock market was shut on Friday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

