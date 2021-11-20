JBM Auto board to mull stock split

The auto component maker's board will consider a stock split on 8 December 2021.

The board of JBM Auto is scheduled on 8 December 2021 to consider the proposal of sub-division of the company's equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

On a consolidated basis, JBM Auto posted a 23.5% rise in net profit to Rs 25.30 crore on 45.5% increase in net sales to Rs 752.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

JBM Auto is the flagship company of the JBM Group. The group has a diversified portfolio with presence in multiple domains such as auto components & systems, buses & electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, renewables, environment management and EV aggregates.

