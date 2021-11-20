JBM Auto board to mull stock split

-
ALSO READ
JBM Auto hits record high after multiple order wins
JBM Auto rises over 14% in three days; hits record high
JBM Auto hits record high; jumps 34% in four days
Sharda Motor soars on forging JV with Kinetic Group for lithium‐ion battery packs
JBM Auto secures orders for supply of 500 CNG / electric buses
-
The auto component maker's board will consider a stock split on 8 December 2021.The board of JBM Auto is scheduled on 8 December 2021 to consider the proposal of sub-division of the company's equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.
On a consolidated basis, JBM Auto posted a 23.5% rise in net profit to Rs 25.30 crore on 45.5% increase in net sales to Rs 752.72 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
JBM Auto is the flagship company of the JBM Group. The group has a diversified portfolio with presence in multiple domains such as auto components & systems, buses & electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, renewables, environment management and EV aggregates.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU