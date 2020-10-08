Cadila Healthcare spurts on new product launch

-
Cadila Healthcare jumped 4.32% to Rs 430.70 after the company announced the launch of India's first pressurized metered dose inhaler for patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.Zydus Cadila, a global innovation driven healthcare company, announced that it is launching Forglyn pMDI, India's first pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (pMDI) with a combination of Long Acting Muscarinic Antagonist (LAMA) and Long Acting Beta Agonist (LABA) for patients suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in India.
Forglyn pMDI is priced at Rs 495 per packandhas been developed in-house using Zydus' innovations in formulation technology. The administration of the two drugs Formoterol fumarate (LABA) + Glycopyrrolate (LAMA) in a single inhalation will improve outcomes due to the desired synergistic effect of the two drugsand a better adherence to the treatment.
COPD is a common respiratory disorder characterized by progressive airflow obstruction due to alveolar and bronchial abnormalities and inflammation caused by exposure to noxious substances. A highly debilitating disease, COPD impacts the normal daily activities and limits the quality of life, the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.
Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 49.53% to Rs 454 crore on 4.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,549.30 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
