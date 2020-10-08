Volumes spurt at Infibeam Avenues Ltd counter

Infibeam Avenues Ltd registered volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20556 shares

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, REC Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2020.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd registered volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20556 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.87.25. Volumes stood at 9531 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79798 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.582.70. Volumes stood at 85319 shares in the last session.

REC Ltd saw volume of 6.89 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.101.05. Volumes stood at 85503 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd registered volume of 11779 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3986 shares. The stock rose 2.03% to Rs.85.40. Volumes stood at 9259 shares in the last session.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 22974 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8201 shares. The stock increased 9.83% to Rs.2,929.95. Volumes stood at 8344 shares in the last session.

