Volumes spurt at Infibeam Avenues Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro consolidated net profit declines 79.41% in the June 2020 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd up for third consecutive session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 17.09% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Infibeam Avenues Ltd registered volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20556 shares
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, REC Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 October 2020.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd registered volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20556 shares. The stock rose 0.69% to Rs.87.25. Volumes stood at 9531 shares in the last session.
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 3.71 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79798 shares. The stock increased 0.63% to Rs.582.70. Volumes stood at 85319 shares in the last session.
REC Ltd saw volume of 6.89 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.92% to Rs.101.05. Volumes stood at 85503 shares in the last session.
Star Cement Ltd registered volume of 11779 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.96 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3986 shares. The stock rose 2.03% to Rs.85.40. Volumes stood at 9259 shares in the last session.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd witnessed volume of 22974 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 2.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8201 shares. The stock increased 9.83% to Rs.2,929.95. Volumes stood at 8344 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU