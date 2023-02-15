CAMS gets RBI nod to operate as payment aggregator

-
ALSO READ
CAMS launches CAMS IIT-M Fintech Innovation Lab
PB Fintech gets RBI nod for account aggregator business
CAMS spurts on plan to hike equity investment in subsidiary
Infibeam Avenues spurts after RBI nod for Bharat Bill Payment license
Infibeam Avenues soars after RBI nod for payment aggregator licence
-
Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) said that it has received in-principle approval from Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator.As a specialized payment aggregator to the BFSI segment, the company has been offering personalized payment options to meet different use cases for mutual fund investors and insurance policyholders for over a decade.
Computer Age Management Services is India's largest mutual fund transfer agency serving over 69% of assets of the Indian mutual fund industry. As an integral part of the India's financial infrastructure, CAMS has built a reputation as the leading transfer agency to the asset management industry of India and technology enabled service solutions partner to private equity funds, banks and non-banking finance companies.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 4.6% to Rs 73.72 crore despite of 2.5% rise in net sales to Rs 243.57 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.75% to Rs 2,282.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU